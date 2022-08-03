SkyView
Man found dead, Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help

FILE PHOTO of police lights.
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found dead and deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were allegedly shot at while responding to a call for help.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in northeast Columbia, according to officials.

While clearing the scene, someone began shooting at deputies, according to officials. Several bullets struck the vehicle and the glass from the car injured a deputy.

Deputies did not return fire as they could not tell where the gunfire originated from. After searching the area, a dead male was found outside of a neighboring house.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

