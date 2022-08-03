SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Few storms this evening, warm and humid again Thursday

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain and some storms for this evening, then a hot and humid day with some isolated thunder.

First Alert Headlines

  • 40% chance of showers and storms this evening. Some could be strong to severe.
  • Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s with an isolated 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms.
  • Better chance for rain for the weekend. Up to 30-40% for both Saturday and Sunday.
  • Next week we have highs in the low 90s and chances of afternoon showers and storms.
  • The tropics are quiet.
First Alert Summary:

Showers and storms this evening with a 40% chance of activity before 8pm.

Thursday we are hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms. There’s a Bermuda High to our east and that will funnel in heat and humidity to the region.

Not much changes Friday, the Bermuda high continues to control our weather with that hot, humid southern flow.

Saturday there’s a small short wave in the jet stream that increases our chances of rain and storms to 30% for Saturday and a 40% chance Sunday. Highs are in the low 90s for both days.

Monday there’s a 20% chance of afternoon storms with low 90s for highs. The Bermuda high will control our weather again with more southern flow.

The tropics are quiet!

Forecast Update

Tonight: Warm and humid with lows in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s and humid.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Monday: Low 90s with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

