Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin.
The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m.
So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area.
Last week, a town hall was held to discuss the recent earthquakes impacting the area.
USGS confirms a low-magnitude (1.9m) #earthquake occurred 3.6 miles East of Elgin at 9:44 this morning (8-3-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/vXIWASAE04 pic.twitter.com/JXfpWkFyKT— SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 3, 2022
