Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin.

The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m.

So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area.

Last week, a town hall was held to discuss the recent earthquakes impacting the area.

