SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin

(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin.

The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m.

So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area.

Last week, a town hall was held to discuss the recent earthquakes impacting the area.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help; man found dead
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Few storms this evening, warm and humid again Thursday
FIRST ALERT- A quiet and humid start - Storms for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT- A quiet and humid start - Storms for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT- A quiet and humid start - Storms for the afternoon
FIRST ALERT- A quiet and humid start - Storms for the afternoon
First Alert
First Alert