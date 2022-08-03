Columbia PD: Man reportedly armed, refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are negotiating with a man who officials say is armed on Fort Jackson Blvd.
According to CPD, the man is refusing to come out of Fort Jackson Village Apartments.
CPD says the call for service is contained and there is no immediate public safety threat.
Deputy Chief Melron says the scene remains active.
“In law enforcement, no day is the same and we take all of the precautions necessary to preserve life and that’s part of our response today,” Deputy Chief Melron said.
Tenants near the affected area are accounted for, according to CPD, and have been asked to temporarily stay away from the area.
Crisis negotiators have arrived to the scene, and are helping officers talk to the male suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.
