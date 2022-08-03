SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
LCSO was at the scene on Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022 after two people were reported dead.
Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old

Latest News

The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
FILE PHOTO of police lights.
Man found dead, Richland Co. deputies shot at while responding to call for help
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare