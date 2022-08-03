Attorneys appeal guilty verdict, sentencing for Bowen Turner

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County man who had been accused of multiple sexual assaults is appealing his guilty verdict that he violated the terms of bond and the court’s sentence.

A judge revoked Bowen Turner’s probation on July 13 and ordered him to remain behind bars and register as a sex offender.

Turner was originally sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, so he is set to serve 10-14 months. But his attorneys are now appealing that.

Turner was accused of sexually assaulting three teens in three counties, and while out on bond for those cases, documents show he violated house arrest dozens of times to go to golf courses, restaurants and even across state lines.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors in early April. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Just a month after that sentencing and while on probation, Turner was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of alcohol by a minor and threatening a public employee.

While in court back in July for the probation revocation hearing, Turner’s lawyer, Jason Turnblad, said Turner admitted he violated probation but asked the judge to consider Turner’s age and time served. Turnblad added Turner admitted he has an alcohol addiction and asked the judge for the opportunity for Turner to attend a rehabilitation facility.

The victims’ attorney, Sarah Ford, released the following statement:

The fact that the defendant pled guilty and received a probationary sentence despite the pleas of the victims, was rearrested a month after his guilty plea, was revoked on probation, and now is appealing his own guilty plea and sentence really speaks for itself.

Turner’s attorney says he has nothing to add at this point.

The State Law Enforcement Division has yet to respond to confirm if Turner has registered as a sex offender.

