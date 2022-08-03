SkyView
6-year-old recovering in ICU after being run over by bulldozer

A Texas boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. (Source: KBTX)
By Caleb Britt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas is recovering in the intensive care unit after he was run over by a bulldozer last week.

The accident happened July 27 when Bodie Boring was on a job site with his dad, according to his mom Samantha Boring.

Boring said her son’s injuries include fractures in his pelvis, two bruised lungs, a skull fracture, a blood clot in his brain and a brain bleed.

To make matters worse, Bodie tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday while in the hospital. Boring said her son had a 103-degree fever, but that has now broken, and he is feeling better.

Before coming down with COVID, Bodie began walking again on Sunday. His mom said Bodie’s journey to recovery would be long, but she’s confident he will conquer it.

“He has amazed me so much,” Boring said. “His spirit has been so positive this whole time. Even in his worst pain, he’s just been amazing.”

Boring has documented her son’s journey on Facebook, and his cousin Magen Boring started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.

“He’s just also been really amazed to see everybody who cares about him and how many people are praying for him,” Magen Boring said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

