Upstate teacher assaulted 6-year-old in classroom, report says

Frances Hitt
Frances Hitt(Greenwood County Sherriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teacher in Greenwood County was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

Frances Gail Hitt, a first-grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

The report said on July 25 a school resource officer (SRO) working at a different school got a call from the principal at Mays Elementary regarding the incident with Hitt.

According to the report, one of Hitt’s students and his mother told the SRO that Hitt snatched a chair from underneath the student as he was sitting at his desk on July 22. The 6-year-old said this caused him to fall on the floor and hit his face.

The report said school security video footage confirmed what happened in the classroom that day.

When asked about the incident, Hitt said she was unsure of what they were talking about, according to deputies.

Once Hitt was shown the video, the report said she claimed to be having some medical issues that were causing effects on her short-term memory and said she could not remember much about the incident.

The report said Hitt told the SRO she could not remember exactly why she removed the chair from underneath the student.

Greenwood District 50 said Hitt is currently on administrative leave as of July 22.

