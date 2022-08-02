SkyView
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Round home for sale on Coastline Drive in Inman, SC made viral page "Zillow Gone Wild."
Round home for sale on Coastline Drive in Inman, SC made viral page "Zillow Gone Wild."(Leslie Horne/Greater Greenville Association of Realtors)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame.

The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom house is being sold as-is for $650,000. The property features 73 feet of water frontage on Lake Bowen.

