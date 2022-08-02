Teen suspect wanted in Orange Party Shop shooting, CPD and U.S. Marshals searching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said warrants have been issued for a teenaged suspect in connection to a shooting on Millwood Avenue.

Rayonne Ashford, 19, is wanted by CPD and U.S. Marshals. Once located he will be charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Breach of Peace.

On July 1, 2022 CPD sent officers to 2480 Millwood Avenue, the Orange Party Shop after a ShotSpotter alert. While investigating, officers found shell casings outside and inside the business.

CPD said they were notified about a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the arm at an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening.

Ashford is accused of arguing with the 19-year-old and a 15-year-old male outside the store shortly before shots were fired. The younger teen was not hit during the exchange.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers or to speak with their local law enforcement.

