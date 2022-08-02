SkyView
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenage suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tahkel Wilson, 17, is being charged as an adult with murder. Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at around 2:30 p.m.

The victim, identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, was shot in his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.

Wilson is booked at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

