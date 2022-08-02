SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina volunteers head to Kentucky to help flood victims

American Red Cross logo
American Red Cross logo(American Red Cross)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Kentucky to help flood victims.

Heavy rain and flooding left 37 people dead and hundreds unaccounted for in Kentucky.

Continuing rainfall in the state and power outages are slowing rescue efforts.

Disaster trained volunteers are heading to the region to help victims of the deadly flash floods. The Red Cross said seven volunteers from South Carolina are in KY. The organization said it is ready to send more people as needed.

The Red Cross said Monday night it helped to provide care for 590 residents across the eastern part of the state. In total more than 250 workers from the organization are on the ground currently.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

Rayonne Ashford
Teen suspect wanted in Orange Party Shop shooting, CPD and U.S. Marshals searching
(SOURCE: SCDNR)
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old
Money Matters: How should couples handle personal budgets?
Money Matters: How should couples handle personal budgets?