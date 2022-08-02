South Carolina volunteers head to Kentucky to help flood victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Kentucky to help flood victims.

Heavy rain and flooding left 37 people dead and hundreds unaccounted for in Kentucky.

Continuing rainfall in the state and power outages are slowing rescue efforts.

Disaster trained volunteers are heading to the region to help victims of the deadly flash floods. The Red Cross said seven volunteers from South Carolina are in KY. The organization said it is ready to send more people as needed.

The Red Cross said Monday night it helped to provide care for 590 residents across the eastern part of the state. In total more than 250 workers from the organization are on the ground currently.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.