SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina joins robocall task force

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
Roughly $29.8 billion is estimated to have been stolen in 2021 by these types of scams.(Cronkite News)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is joining a robocall task force.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The 50 state group plans to education consumers, investigate telecommunications companies and take legal action against those responsible for robocalls.

Wilson said the group has issued 20 investigative demands to 20 providers and other entities alleged to be responsible for the majority of foreign robocall traffic.

Wilson’s announcement said many of these companies are not doing enough to stop the traffic or are turning a blind eye to the revenue.

Wilson’s office advised consumers to be wary of callers asking to by gift card, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. Another tip is to watch out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies.

“We all get robocalls and we all hate them. But South Carolina cannot fight them alone because robocalls are a nationwide problem,” Attorney General Wilson said. “That’s why I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general as we take this fight to anyone who helps these scammers and robocallers.”

The National Consumer law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center says over 33 million scam robocalls are made daily to Americans. These include Social Security fraud aimed at senior citizens, Amazon scams and other types of fraud.

Roughly $29.8 billion is estimated to have been stolen in 2021 by these types of scams.

To file a Do Not Call or Text compliant, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

The Irmo Police Department announced the death of former Irmo Police Chief David Graham.
Irmo Police Department mourns passing of retired chief
South Carolina DHEC says that after one to weeks, infected mosquitos can transmit West Nile...
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Joe Cunningham introduces Lt. Governor running mate