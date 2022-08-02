Soda City Live: two churches partner for family centered conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two churches are teaming up with one goal, to help families get back on track following the pandemic.

For two days, Kingdom Fellowship of Ministries in Bishopville, South Carolina will be joining the Brook Church in Columbia, South Carolina to share resources, conversations and knowledge that will be beneficial for families, business professionals and more.

The event will kick-off Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m. with day two starting at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $47 and can be purchased online.

