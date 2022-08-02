Soda City Live: second annual Sanaa Walk for Slain teens and their families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother is finding her voice after her life was changed forever when her daughter was killed. Now, she’s leading the charge with her organization, M.O.S.T. (mothers of slain teens) and joining forces with other families that have experienced tragedy to ensure other families never have to go through the same thing.

Saleemah Graham lost her daughter Sanaa Amenhotep over a year ago and for the second year she is raising money through a walk in her daughter’s honor to benefit six grieving families, who have experienced the loss of their teens.

