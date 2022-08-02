Soda City Live: Market on main party express, fundraiser for chef with cancer diagnosis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local restaurant, Market on Main, is bringing something new and exciting to the Midlands just in time for the football season, the market party express.

The event space will be perfect for tailgating and even feature a special menu of its own.

The restaurant chain is also rallying behind one of its own, as their chef Howard Stephens was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer.

They will be hosting an event Friday at the railcar (1040 Key Road, Columbia) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each and the proceeds will go towards helping to relieve chef Howard of any financial burdens brought on by his diagnoses.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.