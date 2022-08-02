Soda City Live: Local chapter of a nonprofit that aims to help erase medical debt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Raise your hand if you’ve been personally victimized by medical debt. There is a local chapter of a nonprofit that seeks to erase ALL medical debt to relieve that financial burden.

For every dollar raised by RIP Medical Debt, they are able to pay off $100 worth of medical debt for someone.

