SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Money Matters: How should couples handle personal budgets?

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How should married couples handle their personal budgets?

We talked to Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial who says this subject is tough because money is one of the leading reasons for marital issues. For that reason, it’s something you should talk about early and often.

Couples may be on the same page for some issues, but different people have different views on money. This means you can’t assume that your partner thinks the way that you do.

There is no perfect way to make joint budget decisions. The key is to spend a lot of time together, talk about your values, set aside your main goals and work out a budget together.

Make sure you focus on the big things but allow each other some room for small things.

Communication is the key. If you can get ahead of issues and identify your budget, spending goals, debt goals and savings goals, that is beneficial. You should also be re-evaluating those goals periodically.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

Money Matters
Money Matters: Should you pay off your mortgage or invest?
Money Matters
Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
Money Matters: Earthquake Insurance
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income