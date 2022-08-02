Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (SCDNR) says they’re searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray

On July 31 a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The missing person jumped off near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.

SCDNR said they deployed a dive team to the site Monday and today. Aircraft are being used in the search and field officers are assisting. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is also involved in the search.

