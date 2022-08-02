Irmo Police Department mourns passing of retired chief

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department announced the death of a former police chief Monday.

Retired Irmo Police Chief David Graham started service to the town in 1987. He served as chief from 1995 to 1998.

The department said Graham served in the United States Navy as a river boat operator during Vietnam before his law enforcement career. He also spent time with the Miami-Dade Police Department and worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Current Irmo Police Chief, Bobby Dale said, “Listening to Chief Graham’s stories, he reminded me a lot of my grandfather telling his stories about being a police officer in the 20th century.”

The department wrote on their Facebook page, “Go rest easy Chief, we’ll take the watch from here, Sir.”

