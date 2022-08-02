SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Get paid to spend the rest of your summer taking retro beach vacations

Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.
Vagabond Hotel in Miami, Florida.(Hand-out | Hotels.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hotels.com is looking for someone to spend the rest of their summer traveling to the best retro beach motels across the country.

The “Retro Beach Motelier” will receive a $10,000 stipend to spend on the trips, as well as a $5,000 salary. You’ll also be able to bring a friend along.

The suggested itinerary includes “cozy coastal gems dripping in nostalgia” like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami.

You’ll be expected to indulge in offline activities and document your trips for future generations using a classic polaroid camera. The photos will be posted to Hotels.com to attract new visitors to the motels.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. The application deadline is Aug. 5, and a winner will be chosen and notified by Aug. 12.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday night.
Raw: Nancy Pelosi meets with Taiwan leaders
Roughly $29.8 billion is estimated to have been stolen in 2021 by these types of scams.
South Carolina joins robocall task force
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
High school students run at sunset as they practice for the track and field season Monday, Feb....
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints