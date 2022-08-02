FIRST ALERT- Humidity increases tomorrow, few storms possible too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The humidity will be back in full force for your Wednesday as southern flow takes hold.

First Alert Headlines

Low 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies and an isolated chance of showers and storms.

Wednesday features mid 90s, humidity and a 30% chance for showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s with an isolated 20% chance of afternoon thunder.

Better chance for rain for the weekend. Up to 30-40% for both Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics are quiet.

First Alert Summary:

Southern flow returns and that means more humidity for the region, especially for Wednesday throughout the end of the week!

Lows tonight are in the low to mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

With the southern flow we see highs reach the mid 90s Wednesday. With more humidity we have a better chance of some pop up afternoon showers and storms, right now it is around 30%. The Bermuda high pressure system is funneling the southern wind and humidity into the area.

Thursday and Friday are similar with lows in the low to mid 70s and highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms both days.

Saturday and Sunday we see an increased chance of rain up to 30-40% as some small short waves in the jet stream swing over creating a bit more uplift. For both days the best chance of rain and thunder is in the afternoon/evening.

The tropics are quiet!

Forecast Update

Tonight: Warm and humid with lows in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Mid 90s with a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon/evening.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s and humid.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and thunder with highs in the low 90s and humid.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid.

