Ermine Road shooting victim identified, coroner confirms new details about incident

LCSO was at the scene on Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022 after two people were reported dead.
LCSO was at the scene on Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022 after two people were reported dead.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New details are emerging about a shooting on Ermine Rd that left two people dead.

The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher released the autopsy findings for Philip Calvin Jackson, 45, of Lexington.

Fisher said Jackson was found dead at the scene in the 400 block of Ermine Rd on July 26, 2022. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) investigated after two people were reported dead.

Lexington Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Ermine Road incident

An autopsy was performed by the Medical University of South Carolina on July 30, 2022. Jackson died of multiple gunshot wounds. The autopsy said they were self inflicted.

A second person at the scene, Sabrina Jackson, 34, of Gaston was also shot. She was Philip Calvin Jackson’s wife. She had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died of her injuries on Aug. 1, 2022.

Fisher described Sabrina Jackson as “estranged” from her husband. LCSD continues to investigate the incident.

