Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1.

The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.

“Our board, our superintendent and our administration has done a great job preparing our county for this merge,” said Dr. Keisa Carr, Director of Communications and Community Relations.

The Clarendon County consolidation is part of a $41 million renovation project funded by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).

This funding is to assist renovation and replacement of antiquated facilities across eleven different public schools from Manning to Turbeville, according to SCDE.

“[The consolidation] is budget-savvy for the area in order to have more for the students in the smaller areas of the district,” continued Dr. Carr.

SCDE told WIS that Clarendon County is one of four school districts consolidating for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.