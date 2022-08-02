SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Over 4,000 students across Clarendon County returned to familiar classrooms under a consolidated school district on Monday, August 1.

The first day of public school across Clarendon County comes approximately one month after the merge of Clarendon 2 and Clarendon 4 into one district on July 1.

“Our board, our superintendent and our administration has done a great job preparing our county for this merge,” said Dr. Keisa Carr, Director of Communications and Community Relations.

The Clarendon County consolidation is part of a $41 million renovation project funded by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).

This funding is to assist renovation and replacement of antiquated facilities across eleven different public schools from Manning to Turbeville, according to SCDE.

“[The consolidation] is budget-savvy for the area in order to have more for the students in the smaller areas of the district,” continued Dr. Carr.

SCDE told WIS that Clarendon County is one of four school districts consolidating for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg crash leaves two dead, one injured
Keshia Geter
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

Latest News

Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
For the 2023 fiscal year, lawmakers set aside a minimum of $20 million unclaimed funds to help...
$20 million in lottery winnings are expected to go unclaimed and help fund education this fiscal year
Where do South Carolina's unclaimed lottery winnings go
Where do South Carolina's unclaimed lottery winnings go
This school year, SC districts can no longer to use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals
This school year, SC districts can no longer use debt collectors to recoup for unpaid meals