SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser

Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40 miles east of Uvalde. (KABB, WOAI, CITY OF HONDO, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONDO, Texas (CNN) - A city council in Texas voted on Monday to revoke an agreement that would have allowed for a National Rifle Association-related fundraiser.

The Hondo City Council voted four to one to revoke the agreement that would have allowed members of the Friends of the NRA to host a fundraiser in a city-owned facility.

Hondo is just 40 miles east of Uvalde, where on May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers.

“It is a slap in the face to all of Uvalde, especially the ones that lost a loved one, some of us being here today,” Jazmin Cazares, the sister of one of the shooting victims, said. “What’s an even harder slap in the face is the AR-15 you get if you donate $5,000 to the NRA.”

A city council in Texas voted four to revoke an agreement to allow the NRA to hold a fundraiser at a city-owned facility. (Hondo City Council)

Cazares spoke out during a time allotted for public comments during the council meeting.

“What you guys decide to do next with this NRA meeting either proves me right or proves me wrong about how I feel about Hondo,” she said.

The annual event, which has taken place for the past 15 years, was set to have a gun raffle with a chance at an AR-15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games; NFL weighs appeal
A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal...
Man leaves South Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

Latest News

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tensions with China
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary
Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40...
Uvalde families protest NRA fundraiser
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise