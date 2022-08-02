Awareness: From convicted murderer to youth advocate -how one local man is helping youth prevent jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week’s guests include a former inmate who’s sharing details on his journey from jail as a convicted murderer to a free man, plus how Dominion Energy is offering high schoolers successful careers without the need for a college degree.

Lester Young, the founder of the nonprofit organization Path2Redemption discusses his mission is to provide assistance for formerly incarcerated individuals by helping them transition back into society after incarceration as well as aid at-risk youth. In 1992, Young was convicted of murder and sentenced to life. Twenty-two years later he was granted parole and has since received a pardon for his crime. Young now dedicates his life to ensuring young people and former inmates stay on the straight and narrow path. To connect with Lester Young, visit his website.

In an effort to recruit students with diverse backgrounds Dominion Energy is highlighting career opportunities within the company and get this-- these positions do not require college degrees. In March, Spring Valley High School student Justin McElveen participated in the company’s Skilled Trade Day where he was one of more than 50 students who were trained as apprentice linemen and electricians. McElveen has since graduated from high school and has begun his career with Dominion Energy.

