Joe Cunningham introduces Lt. Governor running mate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Democratic candidate in South Carolina’s governor’s race introduced his pick for Lt. Governor.

Tuesday’s announcement said Joe Cunningham had decided on Tally Parham Casey. Casey is a former fighter pilot and civil litigator with two decades of experience. She served three combat tours in Iraq and was the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina.

Cunningham’s campaign held an announcement event in Casey’s hometown of Greenville.

Casey said, “It is an incredible honor and privilege to be selected to be Joe Cunningham’s running mate.”

Cunningham said of Casey, “Tally Casey represents the very best of South Carolina.”

He continued,

“As the first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard with three tours of duty over Iraq, Tally is a trailblazer who has courageously fought for our freedoms abroad. Now I have asked her to help me fight for our freedoms here at home.”

“Her talent and leadership have earned her countless accolades, including being selected by her colleagues as CEO of the Wyche Law Firm, one of the oldest and most prominent law firms in the state. Simply put, there is nothing Tally Casey cannot do. I am so excited to have her on this ticket and I can’t wait for the voters of South Carolina to meet their next Lieutenant Governor.”

Cunningham’s pick comes after he released a list in July that included nine potential candidates.

South Carolina’s current governor Henry McMaster issued a statement in response to the announcement,

““While we appreciate Ms. Casey’s service to our nation and welcome her to the race, Joe Cunningham’s choice of running mate will have far less of an impact on the campaign than his record as left-wing, Joe-Biden Democrat who has spent more time chasing Tik-Tok followers than working to improve the lives of South Carolinians.”

