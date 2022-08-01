SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Starlink devices purchased by the state for new pilot program

South Carolina's Broadband Office is using some new technology to try and get more South...
South Carolina's Broadband Office is using some new technology to try and get more South Carolinians access to internet.(Provided)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Broadband Office is using some new technology to try and get more South Carolinians access to internet – namely households with school-aged children.

It’s something that became pretty popular after the war in Ukraine – Starlink devices from Elon Musk’s Space X company.

“When SpaceX launches the Falcon 9 rocket, and a lot of us have seen that happen, they actually deploy about 40 satellites every launch,” Jim Stritzinger, the Director for South Carolina’s Broadband Office, says.

Those satellites form what SpaceX calls a constellation which creates internet service down on the ground.

“The Starlink product is designed to go into the most remote rural homes,” Stritzinger explains. “These places that are really hard to reach. So we wanted to do that.”

The state broadband office partnered with the state Department of Education – which in turn selected 20 student and/or staff member homes to send the first devices.

They officially went live last month and those with the state are hoping to expand the program.

“We’re hopeful that that folds in and becomes part of our strategy in South Carolina because there are as we all know there are some 600-acre farms, there are some remote locations in the South Carolina Lowcountry where it’s not ecologically feasible to build through the marsh and things like that” Stritzinger says. “Starlink would be perfect for some of those situations as we go forward. So we think it has a part to play long term in our equation.”

The Department of Ed had to pre-purchase 20 Angel subscriptions – the cost of the hardware and 12 months’ worth of service. In total – it cost about $3,000 per household for the Starlink device.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg crash leaves two dead, one injured
Keshia Geter
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

Latest News

Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
Clarendon County merge school districts with help from state budget
For the 2023 fiscal year, lawmakers set aside a minimum of $20 million unclaimed funds to help...
$20 million in lottery winnings are expected to go unclaimed and help fund education this fiscal year
Where do South Carolina's unclaimed lottery winnings go
Where do South Carolina's unclaimed lottery winnings go
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith (13) sprints for a touchdown on a 75 yard pass...
Shi Smith honors Gamecocks and family in the NFL