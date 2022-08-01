Soda City Live: Vote for your favorite pooch for Bark Brew

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Picture this, your pets face on the front of a beer can.

Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services is teaming up with a local brewery for a fundraiser that will go towards helping service dogs.

With enough votes, your fur child could be the brand’s next face. To enter your dog or to vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.