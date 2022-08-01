SkyView
Soda City Live: Sa Brde’ Natural skin and body care

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local business owner was inspired to create an all-natural skincare line after experiencing a facial burn.

Sa Brde’ is designed to help you feel your best from head to toe, without harsh chemicals and fragrances.

