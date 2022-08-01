Soda City Live: Ready, Set, Supply Drive for Midlands Teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Having the right tools to succeed is essential to help students to learn but sometimes those tools come with an expensive price tag.

That’s why United Way of the Midlands is launching an initiative to help teachers across the Midlands stock their classrooms with their “Ready, Set, Supply” drive.

