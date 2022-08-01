Soda City Live: Midlands Actress stars in several streaming shows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rising star is shining brightly in the streaming world-with two critically acclaimed shows premiering in the same month.

Arischa Conner stars along with Actor Michael Keaton in the series “Dopesick” on Hulu and “Swagger” on Apple TV where she works alongside O’Shea Jackson and she is showing NO SIGNS of stopping.

For more info about Aricha and her roles, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.