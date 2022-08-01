SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The Best Girlfriends ever awards, aiming to bring awareness to Rett Syndrome

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an upcoming awards event happening in the Midlands that aims to bring awareness to Rett Syndrome and raise money to support those who live with the disorder and their families.

The awards dinner commemorates National Girlfriends Day as well as bringing awareness to a neurological disorder that affects girls in their infancy stages.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Orangeburg crash leaves two dead, one injured
This photo provided by Tyler Jones shows Joe Cunningham, left, and Talley Parham Casey, right,...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate
Keshia Geter
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn

Latest News

WIS and Red Cross team up for August 4 blood drive
WIS and Red Cross team up for August 4 blood drive
Soda City Live: Actress Rising to Fame
Soda City Live: Actress Rising to Fame
Soda City Live: Sa Brde' Body Butter and Products
Soda City Live: Sa Brde' Body Butter and Products
scl
Soda City Live: "Ready, Set, Supply" drive for students