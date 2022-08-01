SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Most US schools to keep mask optional policy

FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., Feb. 9, 2022. As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most students in the U.S. are heading into the new school year with an optional mask policy.

According to data company Burbio, about 98% of the top 500 kindergarten through 12th-grade schools do not require facial coverings.

However, the School Superintendents Association says policies could change in some areas where COVID-19 cases escalate.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal indoor masking for schools and early education programs in locations with a high COVID-19 community level.

Right now, the CDC says nearly 46% of U.S. counties fall in that category.

It’s an annual ritual parents know too well, the back-to-school supply list. In this Watching Your Wallet, ways you can save and also help others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
File graphic
Sunday shooting under investigation in Richland County
Keshia Geter
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
Emergency SNAP extended through August
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding