SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Calif. (Gray News) – A man was attacked and killed by dogs in a California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers were called to the area and found a good Samaritan trying to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old man.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police said the person who tried to intervene was bitten by one of the dogs, but their injuries are minor.

Officers, along with animal control, captured and quarantined the dogs. Officials did not say how many were involved.

During the investigation, police found that the dogs had escaped from a nearby home and attacked the victim as he was walking through the neighborhood.

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released.

Selma is located about 15 miles southeast of Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old was shot on Shorecrest Drive Sunday.
16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
Keshia Geter
Friends remember transgender woman killed at Knights Inn
The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Warm temps and not as humid today
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
SC tax free weekend starts Friday
South Carolina tax free weekend kicks off first week of August
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say