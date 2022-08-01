SkyView
Lexington County Animal Services ask for help to locate owners of two horses

Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Animal Services is asking the public for help to locate the owner of two horses. The horses were found in the Redbank area.

Officials are asking anyone in the area with missing horses to reach out to Investigator Hallman at (803)612-9671.

