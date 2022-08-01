SkyView
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs

Horry County special needs stickers
Horry County special needs stickers
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle.

The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a home or vehicle that may require special assistance.

The sticker will give first responders an idea of what accommodations may be needed. For example, the use of our sensory kits for those with autism.

Ideally, the sticker would be posted on your car or by the main entrance to your home.

Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs

Currently, stickers are available for special needs overall, deaf or hard of hearing, and autism.

Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; HEARING decal
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; HEARING decal
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; AUTISM decal
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs; AUTISM decal

If you need a sticker, email specialneeds@horrycounty.org with the type of sticker you would like to request.

