FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning.

The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.

