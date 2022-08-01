FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning.
The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT.
No injuries have been reported.
Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
