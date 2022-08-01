FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning.

The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT.

No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.