Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash.

Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro.

The crash happened July 26, at the intersection of US Highway 321 south and Peach Road.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.