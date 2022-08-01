Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning.

Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park.

Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at 5:01 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

