Coroner identifies Lee State Park drowning victim

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Coroner has identified the victim of a drowning.

Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez, 18, drowned Sunday in the swimming area of Lee State Park.

Officials say the drowning occurred around 2:45 p.m. and Ramirez’s body was recovered by Lee County Fire Rescue at 5:01 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

