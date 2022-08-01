SkyView
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect

Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.
Obadiah Doctor is wanted in connection to a deadly Harden St. Extension shooting.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a Columbia murder suspect.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’d asked the United States Marshals Service for assistance in finding Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor.

Investigators said on June 15, 2022 CPD was dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension on reports of an injured man driving himself to Prisma Health Richland hospital.

Staff were unable to save the man, who had gunshot wounds on his lower body. The Richland Count Coroner’s Office identified the man as 37-year-old Willis Laverne Weary.

CPD said the victim and Doctor were acquaintances and that the shooting likely happened while Weary was driving on Farrow Rd.

Anyone with information about the case is being encouraged to contact CPD or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

Once located, Doctor will be charged with Murder and Possesion of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

