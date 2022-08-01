Columbia Police searching for missing 17-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst Rd at around 11:30 a.m. by a relative. CPD said Black has a medical condition that needs immediate attention.

