Columbia Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Freaderick Black
Freaderick Black(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Freaderick Black, 17, was last seen on Elmhurst Rd at around 11:30 a.m. by a relative. CPD said Black has a medical condition that needs immediate attention.

