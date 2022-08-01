SkyView
Columbia looks to Clear the Shelters in August

Columbia Animal Services is looking to Clear the Shelters this August.
Columbia Animal Services is looking to Clear the Shelters this August.(Columbia Animal Services)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services is offering free adoptions through August.

The Clear the Shelters event runs from August 1st through the 31st. Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Ln. in Columbia. Their hours of operations are Monday to Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization can be reached by phone at 803-776-7387 or online. The organization says their shelter is currently full and are looking to hopefully find forever homes.

“We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.

