Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty.
The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5th, 2022 patrons of can donate while visiting.
In 2021 the Carolina Ale House raised $22,892. Folds of Honor has awarded roughly 35,000 educational scholarships since 2007, it is valued at around $160 million.
The Carolina Ale House locations involved in the fundraiser are:
- Columbia, S.C.
- Address: 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia, SC 29212
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Fort Mill, S.C.
- Address: 1342 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill, S.C. 29715
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-midnight; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Greenville, S.C. — Downtown
- 113 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C. 29601
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Greenville, S.C. — Woodruff
- Address: 1115 Woodruff Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Address: 2915 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight.
- Summerville, S.C.
- Address: 191 Sigma Drive, Summerville, S.C. 29483
- Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
