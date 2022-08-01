Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty.

The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5th, 2022 patrons of can donate while visiting.

In 2021 the Carolina Ale House raised $22,892. Folds of Honor has awarded roughly 35,000 educational scholarships since 2007, it is valued at around $160 million.

The Carolina Ale House locations involved in the fundraiser are:

Columbia, S.C.

Address: 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia, SC 29212

Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Fort Mill, S.C.

Address: 1342 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill, S.C. 29715

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-midnight; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Greenville, S.C. — Downtown

113 South Main Street, Greenville, S.C. 29601

Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Greenville, S.C. — Woodruff

Address: 1115 Woodruff Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607

Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Address: 2915 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight.

Summerville, S.C.

Address: 191 Sigma Drive, Summerville, S.C. 29483

Hours: Sunday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

