Sunday shooting under investigation in Richland County

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting Sunday afternoon has the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) investigating.

RCSD said deputies were at the scene in the 4100 block of Shorecrest Dr. at around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was reported injured with a gunshot wound to the upper body. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information on the case can leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers.

