FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms

COLUMBIA, S.C.

First Alert Headlines

Mainly sunny skies for the morning with a few pop-up afternoon storms

There is a lower chance of storms Monday

Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s

First Alert Summary

Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures neat average with highs in the low 90s and a stray shower or storm for the afternoon hours.

Tonight, we’ll see a few late evening storms then drier skies overnight with 70s and muggy conditions.

Monday looks drier with sunshine and clouds, it will be hot with mid 90s a touch of humidity. We will still be humid with highs in the mid 90s but Tuesday and Wednesday but feeling like 104-107.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid

Monday: Drier with highs in the mid 90s and humid

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s

