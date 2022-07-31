FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms
First Alert Headlines
- Mainly sunny skies for the morning with a few pop-up afternoon storms
- There is a lower chance of storms Monday
- Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s
First Alert Summary
Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures neat average with highs in the low 90s and a stray shower or storm for the afternoon hours.
Tonight, we’ll see a few late evening storms then drier skies overnight with 70s and muggy conditions.
Monday looks drier with sunshine and clouds, it will be hot with mid 90s a touch of humidity. We will still be humid with highs in the mid 90s but Tuesday and Wednesday but feeling like 104-107.
The tropics are quiet right now.
Forecast Update
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid
Monday: Drier with highs in the mid 90s and humid
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s
