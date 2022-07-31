SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Mainly sunny skies for the morning with a few pop-up afternoon storms
  • There is a lower chance of storms Monday
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s
First Alert Summary

Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures neat average with highs in the low 90s and a stray shower or storm for the afternoon hours.

Tonight, we’ll see a few late evening storms then drier skies overnight with 70s and muggy conditions.

Monday looks drier with sunshine and clouds, it will be hot with mid 90s a touch of humidity. We will still be humid with highs in the mid 90s but Tuesday and Wednesday but feeling like 104-107.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s and humid

Monday: Drier with highs in the mid 90s and humid

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s

