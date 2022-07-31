SkyView
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday.

A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city.

