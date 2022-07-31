SkyView
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water, Saturday, after their 20-foot vessel allided with an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island.(Coast Guard)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine people were rescued from the water near Daufuskie Island Saturday.

According to the US Coast Guard, they were notified around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night that a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water.

The Coast Guard rescued the nine people with the assistance of a Beaufort County Marine response boat.

All those rescued were taken to a nearby dock to be treated by EMS.

A mother and child were taken to Memorial Health University Physicians - Children’s Care and another was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center Emergency Room.

