Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine people were rescued from the water near Daufuskie Island Saturday.

According to the US Coast Guard, they were notified around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night that a 20-foot vessel collided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water.

The Coast Guard rescued the nine people with the assistance of a Beaufort County Marine response boat.

All those rescued were taken to a nearby dock to be treated by EMS.

A mother and child were taken to Memorial Health University Physicians - Children’s Care and another was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center Emergency Room.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.