SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charlotte FC game postponed after hours-long delay

Charlotte FC has had games delayed before this season due to weather but this is the first time a game has been postponed.
Charlotte FC July 30
Charlotte FC July 30(Taylor Munroe)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After fans waited hours for rain and lightning to stop, Charlotte FC’s match against Columbus Crew was postponed late Saturday night due to inclement weather.

The match was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and due to weather, it was delayed until 10:18 p.m. The match then kicked off for almost 15 minutes before being delayed again due to more lightning in the hour.

At 11:37 p.m., Major League Soccer decided to officially postpone the match, which wiped out any of the scoreless play that took place.

Charlotte FC has had games delayed before this season due to weather but this is the first time a game has been postponed.

The club says tickets for the match will be valid for the new date. More information on a new date for the match will be shared when available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elliot Bishai and Elias Irizarry face multiple federal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at...
South Carolina man sentenced to 14 days in prison for Capitol riot involvement
Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car incident that occurred on Saturday,...
Two injured, one dead in fatal Orangeburg collision
Joshua Dorman, 44, of Ladson, has been charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors or...
‘I’m coming for you’: SLED charges man accused of threatening to kill public official
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday

Latest News

The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water,...
Crews rescue 9 from water near Daufuskie Island
(AP)
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
wis
FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms
The Dog Days of Summer are here in Columbia.
Superdog Saturday: PAALS and RCSD K-9 Unit show off skills at the South Carolina State Museum