Two injured, one dead in fatal Orangeburg collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is deceased after a fatal collision on US Highway 178 near Holston Road.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the incident happened on Saturday, July 29 around 1:15 a.m.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla and the passenger of the car were traveling west on the highway, when the driver hit the Chevrolet truck (traveling east) head on.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene, the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was also taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to officials, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

